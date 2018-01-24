Rockland DA Zugibe Will Run For State Supreme Court

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Zugibe would love to wrap up his career as a judge on the state Supreme Court, and announced Thursday that's just what he plans to do.

Zugibe, 64, the county's district attorney for the past 10 years, will seek one of six judgeships up for grabs in Nov. 6, election, he announced before a ballroom full of supporters at the Nyack Seaport.

With nearly four decades involved in the state legal system, Zubgie said he is seeking the unexpired term for Justice Thomas Walsh's Rockland-based seat, which has nine years remaining.

He cited his long legal background, and his work ethic, compassion and love of the law as just a few of the qualities he possesses that are needed for the job.

During his time in office, Zugibe has focused on crime prevention, mental health issues, drug addiction and crime, as well as serving on a task force with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office, bringing corruption cases against Rockland elected officials.

He graduated from St. John's University Law School and went on to join the state Attorney General's Office Medicaid Fraud Unit from 1979 to 1981. He worked for the Rockland District Attorney's Office from 1981 to 1987 and won election to the office in 2008.

He's been married for 42 years to his wife Peggy Zugibe, a North Rockland Board of Education member. They have four children.

Zugibe would resign as district attorney Dec. 31 if he wins in November.

