news

Rockland Legislature Approves Funding For New Animal Shelter

Sam Barron
The Hi-Tor Animal Care Center.
The Hi-Tor Animal Care Center. Photo Credit: Contributed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Rockland is getting a new animal shelter.

County legislators authorized financing for a new animal shelter to house homeless, abandoned and found animals.

The Hi-Tor Animal Care Center,  run by the non-profit Hi-Tor organization, is currently housed in a building legislators said was outdated and cramped.

The new $2.05 million shelter will be built on the same county-owned parcel, with the county chipping in $1.2 million, the shelter contributing $350,000 and the state contributing a $500,000 grant.

The county would own the building and Hi-Tor Animal Care Center would continue to operate the shelter. The shelter primarily houses dogs and cats but has often also housed rabbits, various birds, and ferrets, among other species.

