Rockland Pharmacist Sentenced In $9M Scam

An 83-year-old Suffern pharmacist who admitted to making millions in a prescription-selling scheme was sentenced to time served and ordered to turn over the $9 million he made peddling the pills across the country.

Maurice Malin, who served one day in prison, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, during his sentencing Monday in Manhattan Federal Court.

Malin admitted to conspiring to illegally sell over 5 million prescription Butalbital pills to customers across the U.S. who did not have valid prescriptions for the drugs from March 2014 to July 2016, according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Customers ordered the pills by filling out online questionnaires, and undercover agents also made purchases through Malin's system, authorities said.

Many customers, who had not consulted with a physician and did not possess a valid prescription for the drug, ordered the drugs on prescription websites, which were sent to pharmacies, including Malin Pharmacies in the Bronx.

The pharmacies then dispensed the drugs to customers.

During the course of the investigation, undercover agents made numerous purchases of Butalbital on the websites that were fulfilled by the Malin Pharmacies. In certain instances, Malin's name was listed as the fulfilling pharmacist on the Butalbital bottles agents received.

In addition, many of the bottles that were received as a result of the undercover buys did not bear the name of any doctor who had prescribed the Butalbital, and instead repeated the name of the patient in the location on the label where the doctor’s name should have appeared had there been a valid prescription, authorities said.

Malin was also captured on recorded phone calls with undercover agents acknowledging that he was aware that customers who placed orders on the websites had not met with or consulted with a physician prior to placing their online order.

He was arrested on Aug. 10, 2016, and had faced a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

