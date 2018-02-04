Seen Her? Police Ask Help In Search For Clarkstown Larceny Suspect

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted woman who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in Rockland.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert this week regarding Jamie Lynn Riani, 30, who is wanted on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property. Her last known address was in Suffern.

Police described Riani as a 5-foot-5 white female with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or who may spot her have been asked to contact the Clarkstwon Police Department’s Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

