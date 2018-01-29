Contact Us
Seen Her? Rockland Woman Wanted Has Been On The Loose Two Years

Zak Failla
Adrienne New Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a 43-year-old Rockland County woman wanted on multiple charges dating back to an incident nearly three years ago.

An alert was issued this week by the department regarding Adrienne New, who is wanted on charges that include fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and disorderly conduct for an incident she was involved in dating back to May 2015 in Airmont.

Anyone who is aware of New’s whereabouts, or who may spot her in Rockland County have been asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

