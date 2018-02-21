Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Police in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man who failed to appear in court to answer a driving while intoxicated charge.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert on Friday regarding 36-year-old Christopher Montero, who is wanted for the DWI charge stemming to an incident that took place in Airmont in June 2016.

Montero’s last known address was in Rockland County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts have been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

