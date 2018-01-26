Contact Us
Breaking News: Congers Woman Charged In Hit-Run Death Of New City Man
Seen Him? Pomona Man Has Been Missing More Than A Year

Adrian Gokaj.
Adrian Gokaj. Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s help as they seek a missing mentally handicapped man who was last seen in Rockland County more than a year ago.

The New York State Office of Public Safety issued an alert on Monday regarding 36-year-old Adrian Gokaj, who was last seen near Dunnigan Drive in Pomona on April 15, 2016.

According to officials, Gokaj suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and may be confused or disoriented. He also uses the name Gentai Gokaj and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long-sleeved shirt with white stripes and gray slippers.

Gokaj has been described as a 6-foot-1 man with brown hair and green eyes, weighing an estimated 210 pounds.

Anyone who may spot Gokaj, or know of his whereabouts have been asked to contact the Haverstraw Police Department, which is investigating the case, by calling (845) 354-1500 or emailing missingpersons@dcjs.ny.gov.

