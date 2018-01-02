Snow Emergencies Issued In Rockland

A snow emergency regarding parking is in effect in numerous communities including Orangetown, Clarkstown, Ramapo and Haverstraw/Stony Point.

Due to the amount of snow accumulation, the police departments are asking that residents remove all vehicles from the roadways for the duration of the emergency which includes all roads that prohibit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

In Orangetown, the includes all roadways.

The snow emergency allows town highway crews to plow the roadways and to keep emergency routes open for public safety vehicles. Vehicles that are left on the roadway may be towed at the owner's expense.

Haverstraw officials are also asking residents to think of their neighbors and others who may be in need of help or a warm place to stay. The county warming center is open and buses are available for transportation to the center from a number of areas. For help, call (845) 356-0100.

Clarkstown's is officially open, including the courts, but officials are asking residents if possible to stay off the roadways and only travel for essential situations. Most city events have been canceled, except for the opening of the area's Civic Centers, which are still scheduled to open at 2 p.m. However, please call the centers before arrival to confirm.

Central Nyack Community Center, 358-2500

Congers Community Center, 268-9700

Pascack Community Center, 371-6650

Street Community Center, 639-5705

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.