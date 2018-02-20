State Employee Put On Leave After Name-Dropping Cuomo In Airplane Tantrum

A state employee was put on leave after she name-dropped Gov. Andrew Cuomo during an airline temper tantrum captured on video by a Rochester-area woman, according to multiple news repots.

A spokesperson for the state Council of the Arts told The Democrat and Chronicle in this article that it had removed an employee from its office pending an investigation into her conduct in the viral Facebook video, which garnered more than a million views since it was posted on Facebook by a Henrietta woman seated next to her.

The Council spokesperson would not identify the employee or say whether the woman was on a paid leave.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.