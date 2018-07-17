Stony Point Man Admits To Gunpoint Robbery Of Rockland Convenience Store

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to walking into a convenience store with a sawed-off shotgun and demanding money in exchange for 10 years in prison.

David Molina of Stony Point entered his plea Thursday to felony robbery in the January robbery of an Exxon convenience store, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

The robbery took place around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. when Molina walked into the Exxon convenience store, located at 118 Route 9W, Haverstraw. He was wearing dark clothing, a hat and a mask covering his face, the DA's office said.

During the crime, the DA's office said Molina brandished a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money. Molina and the cashier then struggled over the shotgun, before he fled with cash from the register.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to the early morning armed robbery of a North Rockland gas station," said Zugibe. "It is fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this brazen act. The defendant will now spend a decade behind bars as punishment for this crime and to protect society.”

Molina has been held in the Rockland County Jail since his arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

