Stony Point Man Sentenced For Trafficking Cocaine

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine out of a Fairfield County hotel.

John Durham, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Stony Point resident Dominick Pacifico, 34, has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release after pleading guilty to individual counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and distribution of more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Durham said that in May last year, DEA officers from the Bridgeport High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force launched an investigation into the cocaine trafficking of Stephen Mazzo in Stamford. On May 31, investigators conducting surveillance on Mazzo observed him exiting a Norwalk hotel carrying a plastic shopping bag that was not in his possession when he entered the building.

Police proceeded to stop Mazzo’s vehicle on Route 15 in Stamford, and a subsequent search and the plastic bag led to the discovery of more than 400 grams of cocaine. Mazzo was arrested at the scene and the investigation went on.

According to Durham, investigators returned to the hotel and it was determined that Mazzo had met with Pacifico, who had been residing in the hotel for several weeks. A search of Pacifico’s hotel room revealed “items used to packages drugs for distribution, and a search of Pacifico’s vehicle revealed approximately 959 grams of cocaine separated in multiple packages for distributions and $34,525 in cash,” Durham said.

On Dec. 7 last year, Pacifico pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court. Mazzo has pleaded guilty to related charges and is currently remanded and awaiting sentencing.

