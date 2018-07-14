Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Storm Knocks Out Power To More Than 1K In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The Orange & Rockland map shows the major outage areas in the county. Photo Credit: O&R Utilities

As thunderstorm and heavy rains move through the area more than 1,00 customers have lost power in Rockland County.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Orange & Rockland is reporting seven outages with an estimated 1,050 customers affected. A check of the numbers shows they fluctuate as new outages occur or older ones are repaired.

Company officials are saying that most should be repaired by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Orange County, there were 270 affected customers. Some of the outages are still being evaluated for a repair estimation, but most should have power restored by 8 p.m.

Storms are expected to continue into the evening with some capable of producing very heavy downpours which could lead some flooding in urban areas, especially low lying and poor drainage locations.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday with strong to damaging, dangerous winds and torrential downpours, the National Weather Service said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

