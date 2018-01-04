Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-01-04

Breaking News: Deep Freeze Will Be Followed By Some Snow, Then Warmer Temps
Suspicious Nyack HS Package, Stronger Than Expected Storm Top Rockland News

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Nyack High School
Nyack High School Photo Credit: Contributed
This youngster had more than enough white stuff to have fun in the snow.
This youngster had more than enough white stuff to have fun in the snow. Photo Credit: Contributed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A suspicious package at Nyack High School and a shocker of a storm that hammered the area topped the news.

The Clarkstown Police Department is investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Nyack High School. Click here to read the story.

The "Bomb Cyclone" storm system that moved through the area Thursday not only lived up to the hype, it surpassed it. Click here to read the story.

In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):

