Teacher From Rockland's Sex Assault Charges Top News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A teacher who lives in the Hudson Valley who was arrested for having oral sex with a 14-year-old student has been removed from having any contact with children. Click here to read the story.
In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):
- Rockland District Attorney Thomas Zugibe would love to wrap up his career as a judge on the state Supreme Court, and announced Thursday that's just what he plans to do.
- A Rockland podiatrist who is behind bars for allegedly plotting to kill his wife along with his beautiful girlfriend has filed paperwork to have his guilty plea vacated so he can have his day, and say in court, according to his attorney.
- For residents aware of a crime, or crimes taking place, but don't want to get involved, there is a new text and social media-based tip line that allows for a quick, totally anonymous connection to local police.
- A 60-year-old man was nabbed for the burglary of an auto center in Nanuet and may be involved in other burglaries, according to the Clarkstown Police.
- For real-time Rockland news updates in your Facebook feed, be sure to "Like" Daily Voice's Rockland County Forum page on Facebook by clicking here.
- Follow Rockland Daily Voice on Twitter @DVRockland by clicking here.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.