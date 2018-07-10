Contact Us
This Area Village Proposes 'Gender Neutral' Bathrooms

Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity
Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity Photo Credit: File

Is it progressive thinking, or a sign of the times?

Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity proposed that the Village of Ossining become the first community in the state to adopt "gender neutral" signage for all public restrooms.

If the policy is approved, a single-occupant bathroom in Village Hall may be the first public government building in the region -- and possibly the state -- to have a gender-neutral bathroom.

"All are welcome in Ossining,” Gearity said.

The proposal calls for only single occupant bathrooms to be declared gender-neutral.

In the New York Assembly, there has been a proposal to make gender-neutral bathrooms mandatory statewide, but the legislation is languishing in Albany.

At the Ossining Board of Trustees meeting on June 20, the board was supportive of the decision. The village's lawyer is drafting proposed language for the policy and it may be on the Village Board of Trustees' desks by Wednesday, July 18.

The proposed local law has drawn mixed reviews from residents according to this FiOS1 News report.

