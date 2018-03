Thousands of O&R customers are still without power Saturday morning in Rockland and Orange counties following a damaging Nor’easter that brought soaking rains, snow, sustained winds and powerful wind gusts to the area Friday.

A total of 31,000 O&R customers are experiencing outages at 10 a.m. Saturday.

To view the outage map, click here.

To check the status of an outage, click here.

