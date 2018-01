A crash on the eastbound side of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge has been cleared and traffic is flowing, according to the New York State Bridge Authority.

The crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, was a three-car collision with no injuries, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The Bridge Authority said the crash caused significant delays as the cars were cleared from the area.

