Train Strikes Car In Rockland

A Spring Valley woman was able to get out of her car before it was hit by CSX train on the tracks in Congers.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., Sunday when the woman was turning onto Rockland Avenue when her vehicle became stuck on the tracks, police said.

The woman was able to get out of her Hyundai safely before the being rammed by the southbound train, police said.

The crossing was closed for an hour as a tow truck removed the car and a safety inspection was conducted on the tracks.

