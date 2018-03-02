Contact Us
Train Strikes Car On Tracks In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a New Jersey transit train traveling to Spring Valley struck this car at the New Clarkstown Road crossing in Nanuet.
At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a New Jersey transit train traveling to Spring Valley struck this car at the New Clarkstown Road crossing in Nanuet. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A driver was able to escape before a car on the tracks was struck by a train early Sunday afternoon in Rockland County.

At about 1:30 p.m., the New Jersey transit train traveling to Spring Valley struck the car at the New Clarkstown Road crossing in Nanuet.

The vehicle was sitting in traffic, on the tracks, when the railroad crossing gates began to come down as the train was approaching the crossing, Clarkstown Police said.

The railroad crossing gates blocked the driver's ability to get off the tracks, but the driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury, according to police.

The female driver was the sole occupant of the car, police said.

The train was able to come to a stop but it did strike the vehicle, causing minimal damage to both the train and car.

The MTA Police Department responded to the scene to file a report and cited the driver for blocking the crossing, police said.

After a brief investigation, the train was allowed to continue on and the driver of the vehicle was able to drive her car from the scene. The crossing is now back open.

Clarkstown Police are reminding motorists that you should never have your vehicle sitting on the tracks, even if there is no train approaching.

