Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Two Children Bitten In Rare Shark Attacks Off Fire Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Shark
Shark Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy are recovering after officials say they were bitten by a shark off Fire Island.

The girl was bitten around noon on Wednesday at Sailor Haven Beach and the boy was bitten in the waters at Atlantique Beach around the same time. Both beaches were closed for the rest of the day after the incidents.

Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The two each were bitten on their legs.

They were the first confirmed shark attacks in that part of the South Shore of Long Island since 1948.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent environmental conservation officers to investigate the waters off Fire Island.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.