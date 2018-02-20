Two In Custody For Social Media School Death Threat In Orange County

Two people are in custody after making threats on social media aimed at Port Jervis High School, according to the Port Jervis City School District.

School administration was informed by the Port Jervis Police Department of an investigation that ended early Thursday with the arrest of two people for posting a picture on social media that implied a threat against the school, school officials said in a statement.

"The post was an immediate concern based on the threatening nature of the contents," the statement said.

The Port Jervis Police Department swiftly determined the identity of those involved and took them into custody early Thursday. Police also told school officials that there was no credible threat to the safety and security of area schools, the statement said.

Police from both Port Jervis and Deerpark Police Departments will have extra officers in each of the area schools to offer a sense of safety and to answer any questions students may have. School counselors and staff will also be available throughout the day.

Parents with questions or concerns should contact their child's school office.

