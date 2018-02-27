Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Two Sections Of 9W Closed Due To Downed Trees, Poles

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Two sections of 9W in Rockland are closed. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police
Route 9W is blocked in Orangetown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

As the severe weather continues to intensify, downed trees and utility poles have closed two sections of Route 9W Friday in Rockland County.

Stony Point Police Department advised that Route 9W from Main Street to Hastings Lane continues to be closed due to multiple utility poles down.

Route 9W southbound is also closed in Orangetown due to a downed tree, police said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed early Friday as the tree blocked both lanes of travel south of I-87 in Orangetown, Orangetown Police said.

Police did not have a time estimate of when the roads will reopen.

Motorists are asked to used alternate routes.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

