news

Unemployment Rate Inches Up In Rockland

The unemployment rate rose in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland and Westchester.
The unemployment rate in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland and Orange increased year over year according to the State Labor Department's report for Nov. 2017.

In Westchester, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, an increase from 4.1 percent in Nov. 2016.

In Putnam, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, an increase from 3.8 percent in Nov. 2016.

In Dutchess, the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, an increase from 3.9 percent in Nov. 2016.

In Rockland, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, an increase from 4 percent in Nov. 2016.

In Orange, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, an increase from 4.1 percent in Nov. 2016.

Putnam and Dutchess have two of the lowest unemployment rates in the state. Overall, from Nov. 2016 to Nov. 2017, the state’s private sector job count increased by 109,300 according to the State Labor Department.

