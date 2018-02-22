Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Route 9W Crash

Daily Voice
The area of Route 9W in Congers where the crash occurred.
The area of Route 9W in Congers where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A female motorist was killed Friday as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Congers, Clarkstown Police said.

The motorist was the sole occupant of the vehicle of the crash, which occurred in the area of 259 Route 9W at about 5:30 p.m., Clarkstown Police said.

Route 9W was closed in both directions for several hours during the accident investigation.

The cause of the accident has not been determined, police said.

The identity of the woman will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.