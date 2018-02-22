Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Route 9W Crash

A female motorist was killed Friday as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Congers, Clarkstown Police said.

The motorist was the sole occupant of the vehicle of the crash, which occurred in the area of 259 Route 9W at about 5:30 p.m., Clarkstown Police said.

Route 9W was closed in both directions for several hours during the accident investigation.

The cause of the accident has not been determined, police said.

The identity of the woman will not be released until next of kin is notified.

