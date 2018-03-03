Clarkstown Police Mourn Death Of Retired Officer

The Clarkstown Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime member of the department who died on Sunday.

Retired Police Officer Greg Tobin died peacefully at home in West Nyack.

Tobin served with the department from 1982 until his retirement in 2005. His son Greg Tobin is carrying on the tradition as a current member of the department.

The department said that Tobin was a great father and husband and that seeing his son in the Clarkstown uniform was a great source of pride.

As one friend wrote on Facebook, "Greg was a great cop, a funny person, and a loyal friend."

"We wish his family all the sympathy and we will be there for them. May you rest in peace Brother," the department added.

