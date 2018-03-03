Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Storm Snowfall Projections Increase Accumulation Range To 10-12 Inches
obituaries

Clarkstown Police Mourn Death Of Retired Officer

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police Officer Greg Tobin as a young officer. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Police Officer Greg Tobin with his son Greg, also a Clarkstown Police officer. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

The Clarkstown Police Department is mourning the loss of a longtime member of the department who died on Sunday.

Retired Police Officer Greg Tobin died peacefully at home in West Nyack.

Tobin served with the department from 1982 until his retirement in 2005. His son Greg Tobin is carrying on the tradition as a current member of the department.

The department said that Tobin was a great father and husband and that seeing his son in the Clarkstown uniform was a great source of pride.

As one friend wrote on Facebook, "Greg was a great cop, a funny person, and a loyal friend."

"We wish his family all the sympathy and we will be there for them. May you rest in peace Brother," the department added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.