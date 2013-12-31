Rest In Peace, 2017: We'll Remember Them

Nationally, internationally and more regionally known notables we lost in 2017 included longtime giants in their fields, from Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, Glen Campbell, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino to Mary Tyler Moore, Jerry Lewis and Don Rickles.
There were also those known best in the New York metropolitan area, led by Nat Hentoff and Jimmy Breslin, who died a day before David Rockefeller.
From the music world:
- Petty, Campbell, Allman
- Charles Edward Anderson "Chuck" Berry
- Antoine Dominique "Fats" Domino Jr.
- Al Jarreau
- Larry Coryell
- Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens
- David Cassidy
- Michael Becker of Steely Dan
- Malcolm Young of AC/DC
- Chris Cornell
- Claude "Butch" Trucks of the Allman Brothers
- J. (John Warren) Geils
- James Cotton
In comedy:
- Moore, Lewis (Joseph Levitch), Rickles
- Shelly Berman
- Ralphie May
- Dick Gregory
- Charlie Murphy
In film:
- Sir Roger Moore
- Jonathan Demme
- Frank Vincent (Gattuso Jr.)
- Harry Dean Stanton
- Joseph Bologna
- George A. Romero
- Sam Shephard (Rogers III), a playwright, as well.
- Martin Landau
- Powers Boothe
- Bill Paxton
- Sir John Hurt
There were TV legends -- some pioneers, others familiar supporting characters:
- Adam West (William West Anderson)
- Jim Nabors
- Monty Hall
- Chuck Barris
- Joseph Albert "Judge" Wapner
- Bill "Jose Jimenez" Dana (William Szathmary)
- Mike ("Mannix") Connors (Krekor Ohanian)
- Robert Osbourne
- Michele Marsh
- Gabe Pressman
- Roger Ailes
Sports:
- Y.A. (Yelberton Abraham) Tittle
- Gene Michael
- (Giacobbe) Jake LaMotta
- Frank Deford
- Lou Duva
- Dick Enberg
- John Andariese
- Tommy Nobis
- Roy Halladay
- Jimmy Piersall
- Jim Bunning
- Dallas Green
- George "The Animal" Steele (who, wrestling fans might note, died two days before Ivan Koloff.)
