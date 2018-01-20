Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man Nabbed In Nanuet Auto Center Robbery
obituaries

Rockland Native Steven Viscardo Dies At 33

Daily Voice
Steven Anthony Viscardo
Steven Anthony Viscardo Photo Credit: Contributed

Rockland native Steven Anthony Viscardo, a resident of Middletown, died on Tuesday, Jan. 16. He was 33.

He was born on Sept.19, 1984 in Suffern, the son of Alexander Viscardo and Cindy Goodchild. He was raised in Orange County, where he attended Pine Bush High School.

He was a die-hard NY Giants fan and loved to spend his Sundays watching football with his brother.

Steven was loved by many whom he encountered throughout his life. His smile and contagious laughter would light up a room with a personality larger than life itself. Above all, his greatest love was for his family.

Steven leaves behind his daughter, Liliana Theresa Viscardo and her mother Jennifer Kirchner; his nephews, Alexander Cloke and Paul Viscardo Jr. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude friends.

He is survived by his parents, Cindy Goodchild and her husband Franklin; Alexander Viscardo and his wife Esta; brother Paul Viscardo and girlfriend Heidi; sister Heather Cloke and husband Dan.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. in Middletown. Burial followed in the family plot at St. Anastasia’s Cemetery in Harriman.

Steven’s family requests memorial contributions in his name to be made to The Council on Addiction Prevention, 807 Rt. 52, Fishkill, NY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.