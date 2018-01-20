Rockland Native Steven Viscardo Dies At 33

Rockland native Steven Anthony Viscardo, a resident of Middletown, died on Tuesday, Jan. 16. He was 33.

He was born on Sept.19, 1984 in Suffern, the son of Alexander Viscardo and Cindy Goodchild. He was raised in Orange County, where he attended Pine Bush High School.

He was a die-hard NY Giants fan and loved to spend his Sundays watching football with his brother.

Steven was loved by many whom he encountered throughout his life. His smile and contagious laughter would light up a room with a personality larger than life itself. Above all, his greatest love was for his family.

Steven leaves behind his daughter, Liliana Theresa Viscardo and her mother Jennifer Kirchner; his nephews, Alexander Cloke and Paul Viscardo Jr. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude friends.

He is survived by his parents, Cindy Goodchild and her husband Franklin; Alexander Viscardo and his wife Esta; brother Paul Viscardo and girlfriend Heidi; sister Heather Cloke and husband Dan.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. in Middletown. Burial followed in the family plot at St. Anastasia’s Cemetery in Harriman.

Steven’s family requests memorial contributions in his name to be made to The Council on Addiction Prevention, 807 Rt. 52, Fishkill, NY.

