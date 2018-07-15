Support Pours In For Family Of 21-Year-Old Killed In Rockland Crash

Friends and members of a club for Jeep enthusiasts have set-up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses for a 21-year-old woman killed in a crash in New City on Saturday.

Kaylyn Wynne of Monroe in Orange County was killed when she was thrown from a 2012 Jeep Wrangler after the 22-year-old driver hit a dump truck about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Glenn Cummings of the Clarkstown Police.

Members of the of the Rockland Rock Crawlers club said Wynne was "one of the most beautiful people we've had the pleasure of meeting; inside and out."

"She was the spark that ignited the fuel in our little jeep family and her companionship can never be replaced," the group said on GoFundMe .

According to friends, her Jeep was her pride and joy and she enjoyed wheeling and competing.

The group, which says every dollar will go to her family for funeral expenses, said that Wynne was part of their group that worked hard to raise funds for another local person in need, New City firefighter Will McCue. Through their efforts, over $10,000 was raised to help the McCue family.

To date, $7,507 of a $10,000 goal has been raised.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here .

