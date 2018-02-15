Teen From Bergen County Killed In Florida School Shooting

A teenager from Woodcliff Lake was among the 17 victims of Wednesday's high school massacre in Florida.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, was a Stoneman Douglas High School student and a skilled soccer player. She lived in Woodcliff Lake from 2010 to 2014, before her family moved to Florida.

In an interview with CNN, Alyssa's grief-stricken mother Lori Alhadeff begged President Trump to take action -- leaving the newscaster and many others in tears.

"How do we allow a gunman to get into our children's school?," she asked. "

How do they get through security? What security is there?

"President Trump, what can you do? You can do a lot. This is not fair to our families."

On Facebook, Lori Alhadeff reminded parents to kiss their children.

"My daughter Alyssa was killed today by a horrific act of violence. I just sent her to school and she was shot and killed. Alyssa was a talented soccer player, so smart, an amazing personality, incredible creative writer, and all she had to offer the world was love," Lori wrote on Facebook.

"She believed in people for being so honest. A knife is stabbed in my heart. I wish I could of taken those bullets for you. I will always love you and your memory will live on forever. Please kiss your children, tell them you love them, stand by them no matter what they want to be. To Alyssa’s Friends honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life.

"Don’t ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!"

A funeral service for Alyssa Alhadeff is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale.

