19 Nabbed For DWI In Area During Super Bowl Weekend Crackdown

On the weekend when the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in one of the more thrilling Super Bowls in the event's 52-year history, New York State Police troopers were busy busting motorists in the Hudson Valley for driving while intoxicated during a special STOP-DWI detail.

Nearly two dozen drivers were busted by troopers for DWI during Super Bowl weekend, as state police continue their crackdown on impaired driving in the Hudson Valley.

Among those arrested include:

Feb 2:

Mahopac resident Shivashankar Prasad, 39, was arrested on I-684 in Harrison following a crash that led to damage to another motor vehicle. Subsequent investigation determined that Prasad was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Manhattan resident Gina Shein, 30, was arrested on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant following a crash that led to damage to another motor vehicle. Subsequent investigation determined that Shein was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Troopers from the Brewster barracks stopped Dover resident Henry Estuardo, 32, in Southeast after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Estuardo was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Dover barracks stopped Dover resident Maryalice Seholm, 54, on Route 22 in Dover after she committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Seholm was under the influence of alcohol and she was taken into custody.

Feb 3:

Troopers from the Bewster barracks stopped New Fairfield, Conn. resident Stephanie Scully, 23, on I-84 in Southeast after she committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Scully was under the influence of alcohol and she was taken into custody.

Troopers from the East Fishkill barracks stopped Waterbury, Conn. resident Jose Genao, 23, on I-84 in Southeast after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Genao was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Somers barracks stopped Danbury, Conn. resident Andres Medina, 24, on I-684 in North Castle after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Medina was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Wappinger barracks stopped Walden resident Randy Montoya, 23, in LaGrange after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Montoya was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Wappinger barracks stopped Walden resident Jonathan Croce, 22, in Wappinger after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Croce was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Lewisboro barracks stopped Rye resident Peter Leuthold, 28, on I-684 in Harrison after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Leuthold was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Feb. 4:

Troopers from the Brewster barracks stopped Morristown, N.J. resident Christopher Brown, 49, on Route 22 in Southeast after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Brown was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Brewster barracks stopped Bronx resident David Cochran, 37, on Route 22 in Southeast after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Cochran was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Somers barracks stopped Purdys resident Ryan Madeya, 20, on Route 100 in Somers after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Madeya was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks stopped Fishkill resident Charles Walker, 23, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Walker was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Brewster barracks stopped Bridgeport, Conn. resident Jaime Fabian, 20, on Route 22 in Southeast after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Fabian was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Hawthorne barracks stopped Ossining resident Angela Deleo, 23, on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Mount Pleasant after she committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Deleo was under the influence of alcohol and she was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Brewster barracks stopped Danbury, Conn. resident Barry McShaw, 24, on I-84 in Southeast after he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that McShaw was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Lewisboro barracks stopped Port Chester resident Gianny Ortega Urena, 26, in Port Chester at a safety checkpoint. During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Urena was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken into custody.

Each of the impaired motorists was arrested at the scene and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

