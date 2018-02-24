Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

21-Year-Old Caught With Cocaine In Suffern Traffic Stop

Zak Failla
North Airmont Road in Ramapo.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

A routine traffic stop for a vehicle violation in Suffern led to a felony charge for a Rockland County man who was in possession of cocaine, police said.

Officers on patrol from the Ramapo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on North Airmont Road on Monday afternoon, following the violation. During the stop, officers reported that they located a small bag that contained an estimated 700 mg of cocaine on the driver.

The 21-year-old driver - whose name was not released by police - was subsequently arrested and charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and his vehicle was impounded. Following arraignment, the suspect posted bail and is due back in court on March 1 to answer the charge.

