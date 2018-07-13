Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

22-Year-Old With Suspended License Charged In Fatal Rockland Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle that hit a dump truck on Mark Lane.
A woman was killed when she was thrown from a vehicle that hit a dump truck on Mark Lane. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old driver of a vehicle that slammed into a parked dump truck, killing his passenger was driving on a suspended license, according to Clarkstown Police.

Police responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, to the area of Mark Lane in New City for a report of a car accident, said Det. Peter Walker.

Responding patrol officers found a 2012 Jeep Wrangler partially on the road and the front lawn of 14 Mark Lane. The vehicle had extensive damage to the entire vehicle, Walker said.

It appeared that the Jeep had struck a parked dump truck that was parked in the street of Mark Lane. The dump truck was not occupied.

The Jeep was occupied by two people, the driver, and passenger, at the time of the accident. The 21-year-old unidentified female passenger had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockland Paramedic Unit, Walker said.

The unidentified driver from Monroe had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The driver, whose license had been suspended in Goshen for failing to pay a fine, was issued a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene for processing and investigation, closing Mark Lane for more than 8 hours.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.