22-Year-Old With Suspended License Charged In Fatal Rockland Crash

A 22-year-old driver of a vehicle that slammed into a parked dump truck, killing his passenger was driving on a suspended license, according to Clarkstown Police.

Police responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14, to the area of Mark Lane in New City for a report of a car accident, said Det. Peter Walker.

Responding patrol officers found a 2012 Jeep Wrangler partially on the road and the front lawn of 14 Mark Lane. The vehicle had extensive damage to the entire vehicle, Walker said.

It appeared that the Jeep had struck a parked dump truck that was parked in the street of Mark Lane. The dump truck was not occupied.

The Jeep was occupied by two people, the driver, and passenger, at the time of the accident. The 21-year-old unidentified female passenger had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rockland Paramedic Unit, Walker said.

The unidentified driver from Monroe had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The driver, whose license had been suspended in Goshen for failing to pay a fine, was issued a summons for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene for processing and investigation, closing Mark Lane for more than 8 hours.

