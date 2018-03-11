31-Year-Old Man Charged With Stealing Stepfather's Laptop In Rockland

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being busted attempting to steal his stepfather’s laptop, Ramapo Police said.

The Ramapo Police Department received a report of a stolen laptop on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an investigation into the missing device, which led them to the man’s 31-year-old stepson, whose name has not been released pending processing.

Officers were able to track down the man, who was arrested and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He is due to appear in the Village of Chestnut Ridge Court this week to answer the charges.

