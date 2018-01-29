$3K Lottery Scam Results In Grand Larceny Arrest In Rockland

A 23-year-old woman was charged with grand larceny in Orangetown on Wednesday after an investigation into her role in an alleged lottery scam.

Orangetown Detectives arrested Amina R. Nasir of Lake Street in Massapequa on Long Island charged her with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Nasir is alleged to have convinced an Orangetown resident that she was entered in a lottery and for her to have a chance to win prizes, the victim needed to pay the suspect an additional $3,000. The victim did pay Nasir the $3,000, according to Sgt. James Sullivan.

There was never a legitimate lottery and the victim had been scammed, Sullivan said.

Nasir was arrested at her long island home by detectives and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where she was charged and processed.

Nasir was sent to the Rockland County Jail on $10,000 bail. She is due to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

