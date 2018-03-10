Airmont Garage Fire Quickly Extinguished

Ramapo Police and the Tallman Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday at a home on Ayr Court in the Village of Airmont.

The fire, that began around 6:30 p.m., was quickly extinguished by firefighters from the Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire departments, said the Ramapo Police.

During the fire, Ramapo police officers were quickly able to determine that all of the home's occupants escaped safely.

Rockland Paramedics and Ramapo Valley Ambulance were on standby at the scene, but there were no injuries reported.

The home did suffer serious damage as a result of the fire, police said.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by RPD detectives and the Rockland County Sheriff's BCI Unit.

