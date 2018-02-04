Contact Us
police & fire

Area Man Charged With Brother's Murder

George Bawn
George Bawn Photo Credit: Provided/New York State Police

A 37-year-old man from Blooming Grove was charged with murder on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in connection with the shooting death of his brother, according to state police.

State Police in Monroe arrested George Bawn for second-degree murder, a class A Felony, after a domestic dispute inside his residence.

At about 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday,  state police and officers from the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department responded to 8 Pioneer Trail in the Mountain Lodge section of Blooming Grove for a 911 report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police officers  found James Bawn, 35, dead inside the residence from a gun shot wound.

James Bawn was identified as the brother of George Bawn.

George Bawn was quickly located in the vicinity of the residence and taken into custody. He was arraigned in the Town of Blooming Grove Court and sent to Orange County Jail pending a future court appearance.

