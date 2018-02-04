Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
police & fire

Area Woman Caught Shoplifting At Stony Point ShopRite

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
An area woman was caught shoplifting at a local ShopRite.
An area woman was caught shoplifting at a local ShopRite. Photo Credit: Lauren Kidd Ferguson

A local woman was nabbed for shoplifting last week at the ShopRite in Stony Point after walking out of the store without paying for several items, according to Stony Point Police.

Shaunise Hooker, 34, Garnerville, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 1, after police were called to the store at 22 Holt Drive, for a report of a woman taking items from the shelves then walking out of the store, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Hooker was charged with three counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

She was processed and released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

