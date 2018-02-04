Area Woman Caught Shoplifting At Stony Point ShopRite

A local woman was nabbed for shoplifting last week at the ShopRite in Stony Point after walking out of the store without paying for several items, according to Stony Point Police.

Shaunise Hooker, 34, Garnerville, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 1, after police were called to the store at 22 Holt Drive, for a report of a woman taking items from the shelves then walking out of the store, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Hooker was charged with three counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

She was processed and released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.