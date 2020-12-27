Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Rockland County Sheriff's Department Marine Unit recovered a man's body from the waters near Nyack Beach.
The Rockland County Sheriff's Department Marine Unit recovered a man's body from the waters near Nyack Beach. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

A body found floating in the Hudson River by a man out rowing is at the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Officer to be identified.

Rockland County Sheriff's Chief William Barbera said the body of the man was spotted around 50 yards offshore from upper Nyack Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Barbera said the rower spotted the body and contacted authorities.

The Rockland Sheriff's Marine Unit was called out and recovered the man's body, Barbera said.

The medical examiner will try to determine the man's identity and cause of death, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.