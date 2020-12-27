Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Rockland

A body found floating in the Hudson River by a man out rowing is at the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Officer to be identified.

Rockland County Sheriff's Chief William Barbera said the body of the man was spotted around 50 yards offshore from upper Nyack Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Barbera said the rower spotted the body and contacted authorities.

The Rockland Sheriff's Marine Unit was called out and recovered the man's body, Barbera said.

The medical examiner will try to determine the man's identity and cause of death, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

