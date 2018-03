A 12-year-old boy was hit by a cab in Monsey, injuring his leg, according to Ramapo Police.

The boy was struck around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday by a livery cab at the intersection of Suzanne Drive and Maple Avenue, police said.

The child, who complained of pain in his right leg was treated and transported by Hatzoloh EMS to Nyack Hospital, police said.

No summonses or charges have been filed against the driver.

