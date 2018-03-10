Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Schools Announce Delayed Starts, Closures For Tuesday
police & fire

Broken Windshield Leads To Stun Gun Arrest In Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
David Morales, 46
David Morales, 46 Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 46-year-old Westchester man was nabbed with a stun gun during a stop for having a broken windshield, Orangetown Police said.

David Morales of Yonkers was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after officers saw a darkened vehicle parked in a commercial area in Blauvelt where all of the businesses were closed, said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

During an investigation, officers found that in addition to the broken windshield Morales was in possession of a stun gun in violation of state law, Sullivan said.

Morales, who had been arrested before, was charged with felony possession of a weapon and operation of a vehicle with a defective windshield, police said.

He is awaiting arraignment in Orangetown Justice Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.