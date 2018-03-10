Broken Windshield Leads To Stun Gun Arrest In Rockland County

A 46-year-old Westchester man was nabbed with a stun gun during a stop for having a broken windshield, Orangetown Police said.

David Morales of Yonkers was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after officers saw a darkened vehicle parked in a commercial area in Blauvelt where all of the businesses were closed, said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

During an investigation, officers found that in addition to the broken windshield Morales was in possession of a stun gun in violation of state law, Sullivan said.

Morales, who had been arrested before, was charged with felony possession of a weapon and operation of a vehicle with a defective windshield, police said.

He is awaiting arraignment in Orangetown Justice Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.