police & fire

Burglar Caught In Closet By Nyack Homeowner Fights With Arresting Officers, Orangetown PD Says

Thomas V. Brenner.
Thomas V. Brenner. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A man allegedly stealing copper pipes from a home under construction was caught attempting to hide in the closet when the homeowner walked in on his alleged burglary, police said.

A Depew Avenue resident in Nyack reported to the Orangetown Police Department shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, that he came home to find a man - later identified as Daytona Beach, Florida resident Thomas Brenner - hiding in a living room closet inside the house.

Police said that Brenner, 27, then allegedly grabbed a backpack and fled through the front door of the home. Officers were provided a description of Brenner, and quickly tracked him down to a nearby street, where he became combative when officers attempted to apprehend him.

According to police, following the struggle, officers recovered copper plumbing fittings inside the backpack.

Police said that the homeowner is having renovations done at the residence, and they belonged to him. Brenner was also found in possession of an allegedly stolen debit card that was reported in Clarkstown and three glass pipes with marijuana.

Brenner was arrested and charged with burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

He’s been remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Brenner is due back in Nyack Justice Court at a later date to answer the charges.

