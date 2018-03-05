Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Update: Numerous Schools That Scheduled Delayed Openings Now Closed
police & fire

Car Hops Curb, Slams Into Tree In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A motorist in Ramapo lost control and struck a tree.
A motorist in Ramapo lost control and struck a tree. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A motorist in Rockland County was hospitalized this week after losing control of the vehicle and hopping a curb before coming to a screeching halt when the car struck a tree.

First responders from the Ramapo Police Department and Hatzolah Ambulance Corp. were dispatched to Ellish Parkway late on Monday night, where there was a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said that the driver lost control, drove onto the curbed median and struck a tree. The operator of the vehicle was treated and the scene and transported to a local hospital as a precaution for evaluation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.