Car Hops Curb, Slams Into Tree In Rockland

A motorist in Rockland County was hospitalized this week after losing control of the vehicle and hopping a curb before coming to a screeching halt when the car struck a tree.

First responders from the Ramapo Police Department and Hatzolah Ambulance Corp. were dispatched to Ellish Parkway late on Monday night, where there was a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Police said that the driver lost control, drove onto the curbed median and struck a tree. The operator of the vehicle was treated and the scene and transported to a local hospital as a precaution for evaluation.

