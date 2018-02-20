Chevy Chase Involved In New TZB Road-Rage Incident In Rockland

Actor, comedian and Westchester resident Chevy Chase got into a road-rage fight with another driver whom he says cut him off in traffic on the Tappan Zee Bridge, according to the New York State Police.

"Chevy Chase was involved in an altercation with the occupants of another car while driving on the Thruway on Feb. 9, 2018, in Rockland County," said Trooper AJ Hicks.

One occupant of the other vehicle was charged with harassment, a violation, Hicks added.

Chase, who lives in Bedford, said he thought his vehicle was hit by the truck, so he flashed his bright lights and followed the driver to confront him, according to TMZ.

When the driver pulled over, Chase realized there wasn't any damage to his vehicle, but decided to talk to the driver about his "reckless driving," TMZ said.

In police documents obtained by TMZ, the former "Saturday Night Live," star said one of the three people in the truck flipped him off and he said: "If I were a lot younger I'd bust your nose," TMZ said.

That's when one of the occupants got out of the vehicle and kicked Chase in the shoulder, knocking him to the ground, TMZ said.

According to the police report, the truck driver said Chase tried to throw a punch first, and he was just blocking Chase's fist, TMZ reported.

The driver of a third car that pulled over told police he did so because he didn't want to see an old man "get his ass stomped," said TMZ.

