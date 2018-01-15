Customer Locked In Ramapo Pharmacy Bathroom Busted With Heroin

Ramapo police officers busted a man in possession of heroin after he purchased several hypodermic needles and locked himself in a pharmacy restroom over the holiday weekend.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a Suffern pharmacy at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning when a store clerk reported that a customer had purchased the needles, went into the restroom and didn’t come out.

Police said that when the customer - a 33-year-old New Jersey resident whose name and residence were not immediately available - did eventually exit, he was “dazed and confused.”

According to police, the man admitted that he had prepared and injected heroin with his recent purchase, and he was in possession of heroin at the time of his arrest. He was subsequently charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released into the custody of his mother. He is due back in the Village of Montebello Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

