North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Designated Driver Charged With DWI In Route 45 Stop

Zak Failla
Route 45 in Ramapo.
Route 45 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County man who was supposed to be acting as a designated driver was busted for DWI by police in Ramapo during an early morning stop on Route 45.

A Ramapo Police Department officer on patrol at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday morning spotted a driver - whose name was not released pending processing - driving erratically on Route 45.

During the subsequent traffic stop, the driver advised officers that he was driving his sleeping, intoxicated passenger home. The officer said that during the stop, it was determined that the driver was also intoxicated and he was arrested at the scene.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. His passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on Facebook, the department said to “remember, if you are going to be a designated driver, please remain sober.”

