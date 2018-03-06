Driver Incinerated After Driving Over Live Downed Wire In Franklin Lakes

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. -- A driver was incinerated after driving around traffic cones to move a downed electric wire Thursday morning in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Responding officers found the SUV fully engulfed near the live utility line -- which was blocked by the cones -- on Summit Avenue near the intersection of Route 208 just before 9 a.m., Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Anthony Gonzalez, a father of three, apparently got out of the car and tried to move the wire, responders said.

Investigators from the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification were assisting in the investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: A 56-year-old actor in local productions was struck and killed by a car in a freak accident in Oakland late Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

http://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/local-actor-killed-in-freak-oakland-parking-lot-accident/733928/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.