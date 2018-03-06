Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New Nor'easter Possible Next Week: Here Are Two Scenarios
police & fire

Driver Incinerated By Fire From Live Downed Wire In Franklin Lakes

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aerial view. Photo Credit: COURTESY: ABC7 Eyewitness News
Anthony Gonzalez, far right. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. -- A driver was incinerated after driving around traffic cones to move a downed electric wire Thursday morning in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

Responding officers found the SUV fully engulfed near the live utility line on Summit Avenue near the intersection of Route 208 just before 9 a.m., Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Anthony Gonzalez, a father of three, apparently got out of the car and came into contact with the wire, responders said.

Investigators from the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification were assisting in the investigation.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: A 56-year-old actor in local productions was struck and killed by a car in a freak accident in Oakland late Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

http://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/local-actor-killed-in-freak-oakland-parking-lot-accident/733928/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.