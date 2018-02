MAHWAH, N.J. -- A driver sustained a minor injury in a rollover crash at one of Mahwah's most notorious intersections early Tuesday evening, police said.

"Very minor injury. No charges. One vehicle," Police Chief James Batelli told Daily Voice after the Honda SUV rolled at the corner of Airmont Avenue and Airmount Road around 5:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.