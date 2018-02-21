Contact Us
police & fire

DWI Driver Busted After Crashing Through Airmont Diner Fence, Cutting Tires

Zak Failla
The driver of a Porche Cayenne attempted to flee police before driving through a fence at the Airmont Diner and flattening his tires. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
An intoxicated Rockland County man took police on a short chase late on Thursday night, attempting to flee through a restaurant parking lot before coming to a crashing halt when he struck a fence and flattened his tires, police said.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, a Ramapo Police Department officer on patrol spotted an erratic driver in a Porche on Route 59 in Airmont, and when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver proceeded to take off through the parking lot of the Airmont Diner.

Police said the driver - whose name was not released pending processing - struck the fence, flattened his two front tires, backed up and continued to drive northbound on North Airmont Road before coming to a stop near Rella Boulevard.

The driver was arrested on charges that include driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and unlawful fleeing from a police officer. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

