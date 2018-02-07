Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Eight Facing DWI Charges Include Rockland, Orange Residents

Eight Facing DWI Charges Include Rockland, Orange Residents

New York State Police.
New York State Police. Photo Credit: File

Several Hudson Valley motorists were among nearly a dozen busted by New York State Police troopers who were busted for drinking and driving overnight on local roadways.

State and local law enforcement agencies have made a concerted effort to curtail impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a drinking and driving crackdown throughout the state.

The eight drivers arrested overnight include:

Thursday, Feb. 8:

  • State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Winnetka, Ill. resident John Maurus, 69, on East Main Street in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Maurus was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Friday, Feb. 9:

  • State police troopers from the Middletown barracks stopped Middletown resident Travis Clarke, 26, on Carpenter Avenue in Wallkill for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Clarke was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.
  • State police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks stopped Bardonia resident Wilson Aramboles, 26, on Route 59 in Rockland for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Aramboles was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.
  • State police troopers from the Hamptonburg barracks stopped Newburgh resident Dorissa Wade, 23, on Route 9W in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Wade was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Other arrests for DWI were made in Liberty, Olive and Wawarsing. Each of the drivers were charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and have since been released following arraignment. Each of the drivers is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

